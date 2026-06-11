World Cup Action | 6/11/26

Soccer fever is sweeping across North America as one of the world's biggest sporting events gets underway. To help viewers get into the spirit of the game, local soccer coach and former professional player Bryan De La Fuente stopped by the show to share some of the fundamentals that make soccer the world's most popular sport. From basic skills to game strategy, the segment offered a fun introduction for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The excitement wasn't limited to the studio conversation. Elliott and Jessica also took on Bryan in a friendly penalty shootout challenge, putting their soccer skills to the test while having some fun along the way. The segment highlighted the growing popularity of soccer in the United States and encouraged families to find new ways to enjoy the sport together throughout the summer.

