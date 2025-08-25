Woodbridge Publishers | 8/25/25

Author Bernard Hewitt returns with the sequel to his deeply personal autobiography, Barum Boy – Growing Up Gay. In Barum Boy 2 – Gay Horizons Unlimited, Bernard reflects on the past 31 years of his life, offering readers an honest and inspiring continuation of his journey.

The book demonstrates that with courage and determination, a second stage of life is not only possible but can be incredibly rewarding. Bernard’s story celebrates resilience, authenticity, and the limitless horizons available when you embrace your true self. It’s an empowering reminder that new chapters can be just as meaningful as the ones before.

This segment is paid for by Woodbridge Publishers