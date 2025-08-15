Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Woodbridge Publishers | 8/15/25

Author Brian Darbyshire reveals how his latest book, Plausibility and the Solution to the Behrens-Fisher Problem, tackles a century-old challenge in statistics.
Brian Darbyshire Cracks a 100-Year-Old Math Mystery
Posted

For nearly a century, the Behrens-Fisher problem has stumped mathematicians and statisticians around the globe. In his groundbreaking new book, Plausibility and the Solution to the Behrens-Fisher Problem, author Brian Darbyshire presents a solution that redefines the conversation. At the heart of his work is the distinction between ‘probability’ and ‘plausibility’ — with plausibility being an entirely objective measure that must be discovered rather than invented. Unlike ‘confidence,’ which is inherently subjective, plausibility offers a new lens for understanding complex statistical challenges. This book is a must-read for students, educators, and professionals eager to explore the cutting edge of mathematical thought.

This segment was paid for by Woodbridge Publishers

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo