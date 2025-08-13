Winning 4a Cause | 8/13/25

Mark your calendar for a day dedicated to connection, community, and causes that matter. The Nevada Nonprofit Awareness Day Community Event, hosted by Winning 4a Cause, is designed to bring people together in a fun, welcoming environment. Local nonprofits from across Clark County will be on hand to share their missions, resources, and the impact they’re making every day.

Attendees can explore volunteer opportunities, discover new ways to give back, and meet the people behind these vital organizations. With activities, networking, and plenty of inspiration, it’s a celebration of collaboration and compassion. Best of all, it’s completely free and open to everyone — because building a stronger community starts with showing up.

