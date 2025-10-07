Winning 4 A Cause | 10/7/25

The Power in Pink & Purple community event, hosted by Winning 4a Cause, shines a spotlight on breast cancer and domestic violence awareness while honoring the strength of survivors.

Bringing together neighbors, local businesses, and advocates, the event offers an afternoon of connection, education, and inspiration. Attendees will learn ways to get involved, show off their team spirit, and support two causes that impact millions every year.

This event creates a space for storytelling, survivor recognition, and community engagement, encouraging participants to stand united in raising awareness and fostering hope.

With opportunities to connect, share, and give back, the Power in Pink & Purple event promises to be a meaningful experience for everyone in attendance.

