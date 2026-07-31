What’s Cool for School with Mario Armstrong | 7/31/26

Back-to-school shopping is in full swing, and digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong joined us with smart solutions to help students and families get ready for a successful school year. The segment highlights the latest laptops and printers from Lenovo and Epson, creative classroom essentials from Crayola, and exciting tech and learning tools from Samsung Galaxy and Epic Books for Kids. Whether you're preparing a student for elementary school, high school, or college, Mario shares practical products designed to boost learning, creativity, and productivity.

This segment is paid for by Lenovo, Epson America, Inc., Crayola, Samsung Galaxy, and Epic Books for Kids