Whatnot | 8/15/25

Live selling is changing the game for small businesses—and Whatnot is leading the charge. At ASD Market Week, Holly Steffy joins sellers Heather and Nicole from Mama’s Sweet Repeats to talk tools, tips, and taking your store digital.
Whatnot Showcases Live Selling Success at ASD Market Week
Whatnot is making waves at ASD Market Week, the largest consumer merchandise trade show in the U.S.—and they’re bringing small business success stories with them. Holly Steffy from Whatnot joins Mama’s Sweet Repeats owners Heather and Nicole to share how live selling is helping businesses grow faster, reach new audiences, and boost sales.

They'll break down how the Whatnot platform empowers sellers with livestream tools and real-time engagement—and explain how easy it is to get started. Whether you're a reseller, retailer, or just curious, this segment offers practical tips and real-world inspiration.

This segment is paid for by Whatnot

