Whatnot | 11/5/25

Rachel Winston, the Las Vegas-based founder of 888antiques, has turned her love of jewelry and gemstones into a thriving business through live selling on Whatnot. By showcasing her curated collections, sharing expert knowledge, and engaging directly with viewers, Rachel connects with collectors and builds a loyal following.

Filmed in her studio/showroom, the segment explores her journey as a small business owner, the origins of 888antiques, and her creative process for sourcing and presenting pieces. Whatnot’s community-driven platform and seller tools allow her to expand her reach, grow sales, and turn a passion for vintage jewelry into a successful business.

This segment is paid for by Whatnot