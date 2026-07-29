Westgate Las Vegas Celebrates Elvis | 7/29/26

Dawn Rawle, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Entertainment at Westgate Las Vegas, joined us to preview an unforgettable Elvis-themed weekend at the iconic resort. While the special 1969 LIVE! The King Returns concert may be sold out, guests can still enjoy a variety of free activities throughout the weekend, including tribute performances, Elvis karaoke, an Elvis Pool Party, the Living Legends Series, and guided tours of the historic International Theater where Elvis Presley performed an incredible 636 sold-out shows. The celebration offers fans and visitors alike a chance to experience the enduring legacy of the King of Rock 'n' Roll at the very venue where Las Vegas entertainment history was made.

