Westgate Las Vegas | 1/12/26

On January 14, 2026, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino brings one of Elvis Presley’s most iconic concerts back to life with “1973 Live! – Aloha From Westgate.” Award-winning Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell takes the stage where Elvis performed over 600 sold-out shows, recreating the first live satellite concert watched by over 1.5 billion people worldwide.

Fans can enjoy rare Elvis memorabilia, themed Hawaiian cocktails, hula dancers, karaoke with “The King,” and tours of the Imperial Suite and International Theater. Guests are encouraged to wear island attire to capture the authentic 1973 vibe.

Limited tickets are available, including VIP pre-show experiences, and Westgate is offering a special staycation package with $73 all-inclusive nightly rooms and a $25 daily food and beverage credit.