West Henderson Hospital | 6/10/26

West Henderson Hospital kicked off the summer season by hosting its first annual Summer Fun Health Fair, bringing together healthcare professionals, community resources, and local families for a day focused on wellness. Visitors enjoyed health screenings, educational information, giveaways, refreshments, and family-friendly activities designed to promote healthy living. The event highlighted the hospital's ongoing commitment to community outreach and preventative healthcare.

The celebration also showcased the important role local healthcare providers play in supporting Southern Nevada residents year-round. Elliott was live at the event during the show, experiencing the festivities firsthand and sharing the excitement with viewers. From valuable health resources to fun activities for children and adults alike, the fair provided an opportunity for the community to connect, learn, and focus on staying healthy throughout the summer months.

This segment is paid for by West Henderson Hospital