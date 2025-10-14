Wells Fargo Foundation | 10/14/25

Financial freedom is a goal we all dream of, and Wells Fargo is helping make it more achievable. Darlene Goins, Head of Philanthropy & Community Impact, shares simple tips to start saving, whether it’s paying off debt, covering unexpected expenses, or planning for everyday costs. She encourages finding free online resources and taking advantage of tools offered by Wells Fargo and its foundation, which donates roughly $280 million annually to causes like education, healthcare, and transportation. By using these resources, anyone can start building wealth and gaining control over their financial future today.

This segment was paid for by Wells Fargo Foundation