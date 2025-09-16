Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Walker Furniture | 9/16/25

Walker Furniture is once again spreading holiday cheer with its 32nd Annual Home for the Holidays program, giving entire households of furniture to families in need across the Las Vegas Valley.
Walker Furniture’s 32nd Annual Home for the Holidays
Posted

The season of giving is here, and Walker Furniture is making a big difference with its 32nd Annual Home for the Holidays program. This heartfelt tradition provides complete households of furniture to families in the Las Vegas Valley who are struggling, bringing comfort and hope during the holiday season.

But the success of this program depends on the community. Walker Furniture is asking for your help in nominating deserving families who could use a fresh start and a little extra holiday joy. By submitting a nomination, you’re helping ensure more families have a safe, comfortable place to call home this year.

This segment was paid for by Walker Furniture

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo