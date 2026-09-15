Walker Furniture | 9/15/26

For 33 years, Walker Furniture’s Home for the Holidays program has been helping make the season a little brighter for families in the Las Vegas Valley. The program donates an entire household of furniture to families in need, creating a comfortable place they can truly call home.

Linda Alterwitz-Mizrahi, owner of Walker Furniture, joined us to talk about this year’s program and how the community can help. Walker Furniture is looking for nominations of local families who could benefit from this meaningful holiday gift. If you know a family that deserves a little extra support this holiday season, this is your chance to help give them the gift of a home.

This segment is paid for by Walker Furniture