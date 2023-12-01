Walker Furniture | 12/1/23
Posted at 12:35 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 15:35:32-05
Walker Furniture’s 30th Home for the Holidays program helps families in the Las Vegas Valley by donating entire households of furniture to families in need. Owner Linda Alterwitz-Mizrah and Helping Hands of Vegas Valley Development Director Nina Gallagher joined us to tell us how you can nominate a family in need and why this program is so important for the community.
