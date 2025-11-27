Walker Furniture | 11/27/25

The season of giving is here, and Walker Furniture is making a big difference with its 32nd Annual Home for the Holidays program. This heartfelt tradition provides complete households of furniture to families in the Las Vegas Valley who are struggling, bringing comfort and hope during the holiday season.

But the success of this program depends on the community. Walker Furniture is asking for your help in nominating deserving families who could use a fresh start and a little extra holiday joy. By submitting a nomination, you’re helping ensure more families have a safe, comfortable place to call home this year.

This segment was paid for by Walker Furniture