In this week's "Pick of the Litter," meet Harlow!

She's a friendly and happy Australian Cattle Dog available for adoption through the Wagging Tails Rescue. A little more about Harlow, she's 4 years old and weighs 40 pounds. She's also house trained and kennel trained.

Jodi Simard, executive director of Wagging Tails Rescue, joined us to introduce us to her and to share what you need to know if you're interested in taking him home.

