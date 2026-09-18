Wacoal | 9/18/26

Your body changes over time, and your bra should be able to keep up. Wacoal’s Fit for the Cure program gives women an opportunity to take time for themselves with a complimentary professional bra fitting designed to help find the right size, shape and support for their individual needs.

Abby Auer, Wacoal America and Heather Quay, one of their store managers, joined us to explain what happens during a fitting and how a Fit Expert can help women discover a better fit. Through its partnership with Susan G. Komen, Fit for the Cure also turns those fittings into an opportunity to give back, with more than 400 events taking place nationwide in support of critical breast health services.

This segment is paid for by Wacoal