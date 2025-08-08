Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

WaBa Grill | 8/8/25

WaBa Grill’s Grill Master Mercedes Lanza teaches viewers how to grill a high-protein, low-fat tofu dish for under $5, plus other smart menu hacks to save while eating well.
Grill Master Mercedes Lanza Shares Budget-Friendly Grilling Tips
Posted

WaBa Grill’s Grill Master, Mercedes Lanza, is here to show viewers how to grill a delicious, high-protein, low-fat tofu dish for under $5. Alongside Operations Partner Zach McCabe, Mercedes shares industry secrets to help stretch your food budget both on the grill and at the restaurant.

They demonstrate how to prep, marinate, and grill tofu that’s packed with bold flavor, making it an affordable and healthy choice for the family. Mercedes and Zach also reveal WaBa Grill’s signature bowl assembly and how to enjoy better-for-you fast casual meals for just $5 to $10.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo