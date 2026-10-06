Vitos Tacos | 10/6/26

It’s National Taco Day, so what better way to celebrate than with a table full of birria! Victor Gonzalez, owner of Vitos Tacos, joined us to showcase some of the Las Vegas favorite’s signature creations and talk about the story behind the local business. Born in Las Vegas in 2020 as a neighborhood birrieria, Vitos Tacos quickly grew from a food trailer into a growing local operation with multiple restaurants and mobile food trucks.

Vitos is all about “Birria Everything,” with a menu featuring slow-cooked beef and chicken birria in tacos, queso tacos, mulitas, burritos and more. The restaurant also brings its food trucks to festivals, events and private gatherings throughout Southern Nevada. With its focus on flavorful birria and its roots in the Las Vegas community, National Taco Day is the perfect excuse to dig in and celebrate.

