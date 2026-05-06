Vital Pursuit | 5/6/26

GLP-1 medications are quickly changing the way Americans approach food, helping people eat less—but not always better. Registered dietitian Maya Feller joined us to break down what this shift means and how to make smarter choices while on these medications. With millions already using GLP-1s and that number expected to grow, understanding how to stay properly nourished is more important than ever.

Feller emphasizes that protein and fiber are essential for maintaining energy, supporting digestion, and preserving muscle while appetite is reduced. She also highlights the frozen food aisle as a surprisingly helpful place to find convenient, balanced options—like those from Vital Pursuit—designed with GLP-1 users in mind. Her biggest takeaway: every bite counts, so choosing nutrient-dense foods can make a major difference in overall health and wellness.

This segment is paid for by Nestle & Vital Pursuit