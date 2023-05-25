Visit Montana | 5/25/23

Did you know North America’s first dinosaur remains were found in Montana in 1854? Also, the world’s first identified Tyrannosaurus Rex was found in 1902 by paleontologist Barnum Brown.

That’s why it’s no surprise Big Sky Country is also home to the Montana Dinosaur Trail, a 2,000-mile-long loop that runs statewide and includes a meet and greet with “Elvis," a 33-foot long Brachylophosaurs fossil on display at Malta’s Phillips County Museum and the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman.

Cory Coverdell, geologist and paleontologist, joined us live from the Montana Dinosaur Center with tips to planning your trip to America’s top dinosaur destination.

This interview is paid for by Visit Montana