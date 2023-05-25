Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Visit Montana | 5/25/23

Geologist/Paleontologist Cory Coverdell shares tips to exploring America’s Top Dinosaur Destination and Big Sky Country’s Deep Dino history. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:39 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 14:39:28-04

Did you know North America’s first dinosaur remains were found in Montana in 1854? Also, the world’s first identified Tyrannosaurus Rex was found in 1902 by paleontologist Barnum Brown.

That’s why it’s no surprise Big Sky Country is also home to the Montana Dinosaur Trail, a 2,000-mile-long loop that runs statewide and includes a meet and greet with “Elvis," a 33-foot long Brachylophosaurs fossil on display at Malta’s Phillips County Museum and the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman.

Cory Coverdell, geologist and paleontologist, joined us live from the Montana Dinosaur Center with tips to planning your trip to America’s top dinosaur destination.

This interview is paid for by Visit Montana

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo