Visit Denver | 11/11/25

Winter in Denver blends city sparkle with mountain adventure. Travel expert Gabe Saglie highlights seasonal celebrations, including dazzling holiday light displays, vibrant events, and some of the city’s best dining experiences. Visitors can also enjoy winter activities beyond the holidays, from ice skating and winter hiking to cozying up at local breweries. For ski lovers, Denver offers quick and convenient access to Colorado’s world-class slopes, making it easy to combine city fun with mountain adventures. With a range of flights and transportation options, getting to Denver this winter is simple for travelers. For more information, visit Denver.org .

