Visit Costa Rica | 10/1/25

Costa Rica is capturing the hearts of families looking for more than a typical resort vacation. Francesca Page highlights the country’s year-round appeal, from surfing and zip-lining to exploring lush rainforests and wildlife safely with kids. Families are increasingly choosing adventure travel that combines fun with environmental awareness, embracing eco-tourism and conservation efforts while on the go.

Whether it’s discovering hidden waterfalls, learning about local ecosystems, or enjoying sustainable lodging, Costa Rica offers experiences that are both thrilling and responsible. For families seeking unforgettable memories while traveling with purpose, this tropical paradise should be at the top of your list!

