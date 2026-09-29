Visit Carlsbad | 9/29/26

Looking for the perfect fall getaway? Luxury travel editor and lifestyle expert Jennifer Chan joined us live from Carlsbad, California, to show us why this charming Southern California coastal destination deserves a spot on your travel list.

With beautiful fall weather and fewer summer crowds, Carlsbad offers plenty of opportunities to explore its scenic beaches, enjoy outdoor adventures and unwind by the ocean. Jennifer shares ways to relax and recharge, explores the area's accommodations and highlights what makes Carlsbad an appealing destination for travelers looking for everything from a romantic weekend to a family vacation. Whether you're planning a quick coastal escape or a longer stay, Carlsbad offers a refreshing change of scenery just a road trip away from Las Vegas.

This segment is paid for by Visit Carlsbad