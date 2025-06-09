Visit Anaheim| 6/9/25

Visit Anaheim has created the first-ever kid-run travel agency that puts kids at the helm of vacation planning. With the kid experts at Imaginagency, Anaheim has created six bookable itineraries including everything from theme park thrills to foodie finds.

Each itinerary is packed with classic Anaheim activities like Anaheim Ducks games, the Anaheim Packing District with 30+ artisan restaurants, and Disneyland. Kids can create their own dream Anaheim vacation using the online itinerary builder or families can enter to win the ultimate three-night Anaheim vacation at imaginagency.com.

Chief Imaginagent Officer, Gavin Doyle—founder of Disneyland news site Mickey Visit—recommends at least three days at Disneyland, plus a day to explore Anaheim hot spots like Center Street Promenade. Use the Mickey Visit Crowd Calendar to plan around peak days and special events. And with the Disneyland 70th anniversary celebration underway, there’s even more magic to experience.

