Visionworks | 7/29/26

As families prepare for a new school year, Visionworks optometrist Dr. Jeffrey Cohen joined us to explain why comprehensive eye exams are an important part of back-to-school planning. He discussed the connection between healthy vision and classroom success, the warning signs of undiagnosed vision problems, and how increased screen time can affect children's eyes. Dr. Cohen also offered practical tips for protecting kids' vision and shared advice on choosing eyewear that children will feel confident wearing throughout the school year. It's a timely conversation to help students head back to class seeing their best.

This segment is paid for by Visionworks