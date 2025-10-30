ViiV Healthcare | 10/30/25

Despite progress, tens of thousands of people in the U.S. are diagnosed with HIV each year. While effective treatments exist, prevention remains key. PrEP is a medicine that can greatly reduce risk, but many who could benefit are not using it.

Dr. Jean Van Wyk explains how the HIV epidemic has changed over the past decade, the role of prevention medicine, and recent research breakthroughs. She highlights the importance of education, awareness, and access to ensure communities stay safe and informed.

This segment was paid for by ViiV Healthcare