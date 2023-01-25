Vietnamese American Community of Las Vegas | 1/25/23

Vietnamese Lunar New Year "Tet" Festival - a FREE community event - happening in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Vietnamese New Year, also known as Tet Festival, is the most important festival of the year in Vietnam. Tet celebrates the beginning of a new year as well as the coming of spring. Exuberant festivities are held — traditional food, music, and coming together with family & friends.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 13:45:28-05
