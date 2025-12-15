VGK | 12/15/25

The Vegas Golden Knights are stepping into a new era of innovation and growth. In this interview, President of Business Operations John Penhollow discusses the organization’s recent addition of three senior executives: Chief Operations Officer Rich Wang, Chief Digital Officer Scott Kegley, and Chief Marketing Officer Bryan Harper.

Together, the new leaders bring more than 60 years of experience modernizing top sports franchises, with a focus on smarter systems, enhanced fan engagement, and long-term global growth. Penhollow explains why these hires were the right move at the right time and how their combined expertise supports the Golden Knights’ evolving vision.

From digital innovation to in-arena experiences, the franchise is positioning itself to remain one of the most forward-thinking brands in professional sports—giving fans even more reasons to be excited about what’s ahead.