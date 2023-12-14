Veterans Action Foundation | 12/14/23

It's the local resting place for more than 50,000 fallen soldiers, and now 13 Connects needs your help as we raise money to honor these brave men and women with our Wreaths Across America campaign.

Give what you can, because your donation helps buy a wreath placed by a veteran's headstone at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery this holiday season.

Be a part of Wreaths Across America in conjunction with the Veterans Action Foundation — now through Dec. 16.

You can make a donation at wreathsacrossamerica.org.