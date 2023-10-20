Veterans Action Foundation | 10/20/23
Prev
Next
Veterans Day is less than a month away, and in honor of that, we'd like to introduce you to the Veterans Action Foundation and the work they do to help other organizations help veterans.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 14:33:22-04
For more information about the Veterans Action Foundation, click here.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.