Verizon | 9/11/25

Get NFL Sunday Ticket, ultra-fast internet, and streaming perks with Verizon’s 5G Home Ultimate plan.
Score Big This NFL Season with Verizon 5G Home Ultimate
The 2025 NFL season is here, and Verizon has fans covered with an exclusive deal: switch to the 5G Home Ultimate plan and get NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube free for the entire season. This gives access to out-of-market games, so you won’t miss a single play, no matter your team.

Verizon’s 5G Home Ultimate offers lightning-fast internet with unlimited premium data, perfect for streaming Ultra HD 4K movies, shows, or football games on devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 or TCL Tab 10. For tailgating or at-home viewing, Verizon offers audio options like Soundcore Bluetooth speakers and Bose premium noise-canceling headphones. Fans can learn more at verizon.com/getfast5ghome.

The segment was paid for by Verizon

