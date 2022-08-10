Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Verizon | 8/10/22

The Las Vegas Morning Blend teamed up with Verizon to fill up the gas tanks of some lucky folks at the pump! #PaidForContent
Posted at 1:37 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 16:37:18-04

Verizon “fueled the love” for some lucky station viewers by picking up their tabs at the gas pump. It’s all to raise awareness of the value Verizon brings to customers by:

  • Including streaming services in premium pricing plans
  • Offering $25 home internet in this area

And with Verizon Visa® Card, card holders can earn 4% in rewards on gas purchases! You can learn more at verizon.com/verizonvisacard. Or, if you’re interested in other products and promotions, visit verizon.com/deals.

This segment is paid for by Verizon

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo