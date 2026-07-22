Verizon | 7/22/26

Summer adventures call for tech that can keep up, and Verizon Tech Expert Robert Quintero joined us with four budget-friendly devices designed for the season. From capturing vacation memories with the Samsung S26 and tracking health and activities with the water-ready Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, to keeping kids entertained on the TCL Tab 10 and bringing music anywhere with the portable Soundcore Glow Mini, there's something for everyone. Robert also shares how Verizon customers can take advantage of loyalty benefits, including Verizon Dollars, Shine, and the Simplicity plan. Viewers can learn more, review eligibility and terms, and sign up through the My Verizon app or by visiting their local Verizon store.

This segment is paid for by Verizon