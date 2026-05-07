Verizon | 5/7/26

Mother’s Day is almost here, and if you’re looking for a gift that’s both meaningful and practical, tech might be the perfect answer. Verizon Tech Expert Roberto Quintero joined us to share how the gift of connection can make Mom’s life easier while keeping families closer than ever. From video calls to everyday organization, the right device can truly make a difference all year long.

With limited-time Ultimate Bundles available now through May 13, Verizon is offering major savings on devices like the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 8—making it easy to bundle a smartphone, tablet, and smartwatch together.

These tools help Mom stay connected, organized, and even give her peace of mind with features like location sharing and notifications right on her wrist.

This segment is paid for by Verizon