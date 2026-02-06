Verizon | 2/6/26

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2/6/26

Leaders from public safety and technology share how advanced communications are helping first responders prepare for one of the biggest events of the year.
Super Bowl Safety: First Responders and Next-Gen Technology
Hosting a Super Bowl brings hundreds of thousands of visitors into one area, creating unique challenges for public safety teams and emergency communications. Leaders from law enforcement and the technology sector discussed how preparation for a major event like this goes far beyond game day.

Years of planning, infrastructure upgrades, and coordination help ensure first responders have the tools they need to keep the public safe in high-traffic situations. These advancements not only serve large-scale events but also strengthen everyday emergency response capabilities for the community long after the final whistle blows.

This segment is paid for by Verizon Frontline

