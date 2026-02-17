Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Verizon | 2/17/26

Local tech expert Pete Burd shares smart, simple ways to use your tax refund and everyday technology to save money all year long.
Smart tech moves to make your tax refund work harder in 2026
Tax season is here, and for many people, that refund feels like found money. Instead of spending it quickly, Pete Burd says this is the perfect moment to make practical tech upgrades that can lower monthly bills and improve daily life. From faster internet plans to smarter devices, small changes now can create long-term savings.

Burd explains how reviewing your home tech setup can reveal opportunities to cut costs you may not even notice. Upgrading to energy-efficient devices, consolidating services, and using smarter tools can reduce waste and improve performance. With the right strategy, your tax return becomes an investment in a more efficient, more affordable year ahead.

This segment is paid for by Verizon

