Morning Blend

Verizon | 12/9/25

Verizon Tech Expert Roberto Quintero shares tips to stretch your holiday budget and find the season’s hottest tech gifts without breaking the bank.
Holiday Tech Savings with Verizon
The holidays are here, and Roberto Quintero from Verizon is showing how your dollars can go further while gifting the latest tech.

From smartphones and tablets to smart home devices, Roberto highlights the top gadgets that make great presents and deliver real value. He shares tips on deals, promotions, and must-have products to help families stay connected and tech-savvy this season.

With expert advice and holiday savings, Verizon makes it easy to give thoughtful gifts without overspending.

This segment is paid for by Verizon

