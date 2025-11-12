Verizon | 11/12/25

Verizon 5G Home Internet brings fast, dependable internet powered by the same technology as your smartphone. Perfect for streaming, working, or browsing, it works in areas where traditional wired connections may be limited or expensive. This holiday season, Verizon is also offering Black Friday deals to help you save on devices, accessories, and more.

Tech expert Pete Burd explains how Verizon’s 5G service is a reliable alternative to cable and how shoppers can take advantage of these seasonal offers. Don’t miss out on faster internet and holiday savings with Verizon.

This segment is paid for by Verizon