Football season is in full swing, and Raider Nation is bringing the energy! Whether you’re firing up the grill at the tailgate or watching the game from your living room, having the right technology can make game day even better. Verizon Tech Expert Roberto Quintero joined us with his top tech picks to help fans stay connected, entertained and ready for every big play.

From gear designed for outdoor tailgates to technology that can upgrade your at-home viewing experience, Quintero shares ideas for making the most of football season. Whether you’re gathering with friends at the field or hosting your own watch party, the right tech can help keep everyone connected and the fun going from kickoff through the final whistle.

This segment is paid for by verizon