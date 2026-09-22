Velvet Circus: Monster Manor | 9/22/26

After a sold-out first production, The Velvet Circus is back with “Monster Manor,” a spectacular night of circus, cabaret and drag coming Thursday, October 1 at 7 p.m. at The Nunnery. Artistic Director Skyy Belle and Creative Director Hanna Barbeara joined us to preview the Halloween-inspired production and the incredible performers taking the stage.

The eclectic lineup features aerialists Skyy, Kahn and Spinnin Shae, flow artist Wanding Wizardess, illusionist Dyna, contortionist Cheryl Birch, dancer Kim, boylesque and stilts artist Mr. Big Stuart, sideshow performer Bugaboo the Clown, vocalist Mickey Roark and Las Vegas drag favorite Hanna Barbeara of OUTtv’s Camp Wannakiki. Most importantly, every ticket purchased directly supports the Sin Sity Sisters AIDS Drug Assistance Program, helping provide vital medication access for people living with HIV/AIDS in the Southern Nevada community.

