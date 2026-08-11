Vegas Thrill | 8/11/26

Get ready, Las Vegas, because the Thrill is back! The Vegas Thrill is returning for the 2027 Major League Volleyball season under new owner Michael Landier, bringing professional women’s volleyball back to Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson.

There’s plenty of excitement surrounding the team’s return, including a new head coach, Rachel Morris, who joins the Thrill from Indiana University. The team is also getting a brand-new look, with the full roster expected to be announced soon. The 2027 MLV season gets underway in January, giving Vegas volleyball fans plenty to look forward to as the Thrill gets ready for its return to the court.