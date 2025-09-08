Vegas Stronger Luncheon | 9/8/25

Stories of Hope and Purpose is more than just a luncheon — it’s a movement. On Wednesday, September 17, guests will gather at AC|Element Symphony Park to hear from celebrities and a Vegas Stronger graduate, highlighting that addiction and mental illness can touch anyone, but recovery is always possible. Vegas Stronger is dedicated to helping underserved neighbors overcome addiction, mental illness, and homelessness, providing immediate access and integrated care to change lives.

Emceed by Neal Portnoy with music from Band Dorman, the event will also feature a live auction. Guests who purchase a ticket or table of eight by Wednesday, September 10 will also receive a complimentary three-night luxury hotel stay in Palm Springs, courtesy of Raise to Give. With 2,500 individuals set to be helped in 2025, this event is a chance to be part of transforming lives and building a stronger community.

