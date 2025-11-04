Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vegas Mobile Fuel | 11/4/25

Locally owned Vegas Mobile Fuel, founded by Paul Ripa and Jordana Lane, brings safe, convenient, and cost-saving fuel delivery directly to Las Vegas residents and businesses.
Vegas Mobile Fuel: Fueling Convenience and Community
Vegas Mobile Fuel makes filling up your tank as easy as a tap. Founded by lifelong Las Vegas residents Paul Ripa and Jordana Lane, the service offers on-demand fuel delivery, saving customers time and money.

Members also benefit from routine tire inspections, adding a layer of safety and convenience. Built with the community in mind, Paul and Jordana aim to provide a local alternative that prioritizes trust, efficiency, and service.

Whether for home or business, Vegas Mobile Fuel ensures your vehicle is ready to go while helping you skip the gas station lines.

This segment is paid for by Vegas Mobile Fuel

