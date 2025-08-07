Vegas Knight Hawks | 8/7/25

Get ready for high-octane action as the Vegas Knight Hawks take on the San Diego Strike Force this Friday night at 7PM inside Lee’s Family Forum. This marks the Knight Hawks' first-ever appearance in the IFL Western Conference Championship game, and the energy is bound to be electric.

With a trip to the IFL National Championship in Tucson on the line, every play counts — and the home crowd could make all the difference. Chief Ticketing Officer Cole Miltenberger and Director of Communications Brian McCormack join us to talk about the matchup, the fans, and what this moment means for the team and the city.

