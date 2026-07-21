Vegas Knight Hawks | 7/21/26

The Vegas Knight Hawks are closing out the regular season with Fan Appreciation Night at Lee's Family Forum before turning their attention to another Indoor Football League playoff run. Brian McCormack and Abby Gaughan joined us to look back at the team's standout moments this season, preview the excitement surrounding the regular season finale, and discuss what's ahead as the defending champions chase another title. Fans attending Saturday's game can expect a high-energy atmosphere, interactive entertainment, and one of the most unique game-day experiences in Las Vegas. The first 3,000 fans will also receive a souvenir Knight Hawks noise maker, and parking is free for all home games. Tickets are available now through the Vegas Knight Hawks.

