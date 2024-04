Get ready, hockey fans! Dave Goucher and Shane Hnidy are here to give you an exclusive preview of theVegas Golden Knights' upcoming push for the playoffs. As the regular season winds down, the Golden Knights are gearing up for their final eight games, and Dave and Shane are breaking down all the action.

Don't miss the excitement on April 2nd as the Golden Knights take the ice in a game that will be simulcast on KTNV, providing an opportunity to reach even more fans across the region.