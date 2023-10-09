Vegas Golden Knights | 10/9/23

The Vegas Golden Knights players, coaches, and hockey operations staff received their Stanley Cup Championship rings at a private ceremony on Sunday evening. The championship ring, created in collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills, is a priceless commemoration of the team’s 2022-23 season, filled with meaningful touches that connect to the season, the franchise’s history, and the city of Las Vegas.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 14:45:13-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.