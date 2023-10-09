Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights | 10/9/23

The Vegas Golden Knights players, coaches, and hockey operations staff received their Stanley Cup Championship rings at a private ceremony on Sunday evening.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 14:45:13-04

The Vegas Golden Knights players, coaches, and hockey operations staff received their Stanley Cup Championship rings at a private ceremony on Sunday evening. The championship ring, created in collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills, is a priceless commemoration of the team’s 2022-23 season, filled with meaningful touches that connect to the season, the franchise’s history, and the city of Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo