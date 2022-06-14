Vegas City Opera | 6/14/22

Vegas City Opera brings to life the first ever historic Black classical music record created by Black Swan Records in the 1920’s. Black Swan Records was owned operated, marketing to and created for Black America and funded by Black elites for the purpose of showcasing overlooked Black talent. You can get your tickets to this weekend's show here.
Juneteenth Opera Celebration
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jun 14, 2022
